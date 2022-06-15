Police seek info after New Brunswick man fatally stabbed near Seaman Street

NEW BRUNSWICK – Police are seeking information and surveillance video after a 31-year-old city man was found fatally stabbed late Tuesday in the area of Seaman Street and Railroad Avenue.

The man was identified as Sanddi Cruz, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo announced.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Seaman Street and Railroad Avenue where arriving officers located Cruz with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Cruz died at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to contact New Brunswick Detective Elfi Martinez at 732-745-5200 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Walter Kelley at 732-745-3330.

