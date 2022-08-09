Police seek burglary suspect

Aug. 9—CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in locating a city man wanted in connection with a recent downtown area burglary.

The burglary reportedly took place July 29 at a business in the 200 block of South Centre Street. Cumberland Police investigated the complaint shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Jason David Moore, 25.

Anyone with any information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600 or the Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers hotline at 877-722-4307.

Callers are assured anonymity and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.