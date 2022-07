Jul. 7—MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Prairie Rose Trail.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the residence.

Footage of the suspects was captured on home surveillance video.

More video footage.

Third video clip

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.