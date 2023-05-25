Police seek charges against 2 juveniles for bomb threat at Monroe airport

Two juveniles are accused of calling in a bomb threat to the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Wednesday.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department said the two were found in Harnett County. They said they are seeking charges against them through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Because of their ages, the identities of the two juveniles will not be released.

Police said the investigation started when airport officials got a call Wednesday saying there were explosives at the airport. Law enforcement evacuated the airport to sweep the property and identify any threats. All air traffic was paused in the meantime.

Monroe police thanked several agencies for their help with the case.

“We cannot overstate the importance of cooperation among all law enforcement agencies to investigate serious incidents like this one,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “We were able to swiftly and seamlessly bring this situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion thanks to the efforts of our officers and the assistance of these cooperating agencies.”

