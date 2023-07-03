Police seek child who was taken in Lansing Sunday

LANSING — Police are trying to find a 2-year-old girl who they believe was kidnapped by man Sunday.

Police say the 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in St. Clair Shores, but the girl, Wynter Cole Smith, is still missing. Wynter was last seen with braided, shoulder-length hair and wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows, police said.

Lansing police are asking that anyone with information about the child call them at 517-483-4600, or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

An Amber Alert was sent out about 2 a.m. reporting the child as missing an endangered. Police said the girl was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala. Police said the man who took the girl had ties to Detroit.

"This is a very urgent situation," Lansing police said in a tweet about 12:33 a.m. Monday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police seek child who was taken in Lansing Sunday