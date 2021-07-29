Police seek clues after woman and dog killed in Atlanta park

·1 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators sought video from homes and businesses near a popular Atlanta park as divers searched a pond in their quest to solve the stabbing death of a parkgoer who was walking her dog.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say her dog was also killed. No arrests have been made.

Investigators have gone door-to-door asking neighbors for surveillance footage, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The aim is to help them retrace Janness’ steps and glean any clues they can from the video.

Divers also spent much of Wednesday searching a pond in the park, news outlets reported.

Janness was found stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Police on Wednesday released a photo of Janness crossing a rainbow-painted Pride crosswalk near the park in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. News outlets report that Janness was a bartender at a nearby restaurant.

Chip Powell said he had worked with Janness for eight years when she had been the bar manager at a local improv theater.

“Katie was the most down to earth, beautiful spirit that you would ever meet,” Powell told WXIA-TV. “So many people in the community knew and love her.”

Mourners on Wednesday left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wife finds woman and dog stabbed to death on evening walk

    A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest

  • Woman fatally stabbed, dog killed in 'gruesome scene' at iconic Atlanta park

    A $10,000 reward has been offered for information in the incident at Piedmont Park, a popular backdrop for movies and television shows filmed in the city.

  • Simple Crockpot Recipes That Are So Delicious

    All you have to do is prep the meal and set the slow cooker. Once you've combined the ingredients needed to make any of these easy crockpot recipes, you can forget about it for the rest of the day and come home to a fully cooked meal. Regardless of what meal you’re in the mood for, chances are you can make it in a slow cooker.

  • Explainer-Robinhood makes most of its money from PFOF. What is it?

    App-based retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc was set to make its highly anticipated market debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The brokerage, known for helping pioneer commission-free trading, relied on a controversial practice called payment for order flow (PFOF) for more than three-quarters of its revenue https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1783879/000162828021013318/robinhoods-1.htm in the first quarter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now scrutinizing PFOF over conflicts of interest it says are inherent in the practice.

  • Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings

    In the months after her husband’s death, Lori Vallow Daybell aroused suspicions among relatives who told investigators that she believed a demon had overcome her estranged spouse. The 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow is one of four killings that Daybell is charged with conspiring to commit in a bizarre and complicated case spanning several states and tied to her and a new husband's doomsday beliefs. A friend has previously told police that Daybell remarked that her children had become "zombies" because dark spirits had taken over their bodies and that she believed the only way to rid a person of a dark spirit was by killing them.

  • ‘A nightmare scenario’: how an anti-trans Instagram post led to violence in the streets

    Misinformation about Wi Spa, a Korean spa in Los Angeles, quickly spread around the world. Since then, trans women in LA have faced violence and online abuse Precious Child, a trans activist in Los Angeles, said she was targeted with a torrent of violent threats. Photograph: Jessica Pons/The Guardian On 24 June, a woman claimed on Instagram that a Korean spa in Los Angeles had allowed a “man” to expose himself to women and girls in the women’s section. The unsubstantiated allegations about Wi Sp

  • Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic dominant as heat woes prompt schedule change

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic eased into the Tokyo 2020 men's singles quarter-finals on Wednesday, satisfied with his form and organisers' decision to delay the start of matches amid complaints from players about the hot and humid conditions. Tennis matches at the Ariake Tennis Park will begin from 3pm local time (0600 GMT) from Thursday, governing body International Tennis Federation said after requests from players who had struggled in the stifling weather. World number two Daniil Medvedev, who along with Djokovic had lobbied for the schedule change, said he had struggled to breathe during his 6-2 3-6 6-2 third round win over Italian Fabio Fognini.

  • Watch a viral TikTok video of order stickers piling up at a Starbucks store. 'This was literally 10 minutes after opening,' the barista says.

    In the TikTok video, the barista said her store opened at 8 a.m., later than usual, because of a staff shortage, which could explain the order flood.

  • Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul actor 'stable' after 'heart-related incident' during filming

    The US actor is still in hospital after being rushed there from the set of Better Call Saul.

  • Atlanta Officers Suspended After Kicking Handcuffed Woman In The Face

    After a video went viral of a male officer kicking a handcuffed female in the face, he and another officer have been suspended without pay.

  • 3 people shot a kitten, then swept it into a Broward street to be run over, cops say

    A Hollywood man shot an 8-month-old kitten with a rifle, then another man used a broom to sweep the barely mobile kitty into the street, apparently in hopes it would be run over, according to police account of surveillance video.

  • 31 Easy August Dinner Recipes to Make Every Night This Month

    It’s August, which means you’re either sweating, working or wishing you were on vacation …or all three. No matter what you’re doing, you still...

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • The Real Reason Families Are Displaying Purple Pumpkins This Halloween

    There are a couple different reasons why a household would put a purple gourd on display.

  • Florida rapper Money Mitch dies by suicide following deputy shootout

    Aspiring Florida rapper Money Mitch died from a self-inflicted gunshot after a shootout with Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies attempting to […] The post Florida rapper Money Mitch dies by suicide following deputy shootout appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”