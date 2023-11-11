Police seek info on coin show heist suspects

Nov. 11—Meadville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a coin show theft.

The theft occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lew Davies Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., according to police. The theft happened as the Meadville Coin Club Show was ending, Det. Sgt. Justin Bailey said.

At the end of the event, an unknown man took two black cases containing coins and left the facility, police said. Video surveillance showed the man then meeting up with a second unidentified man outside the facility, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or may identity either man is asked to contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100 and ask to speak with Bailey.