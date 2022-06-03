Police seek Columbus murder suspect in fatal Phenix City shooting

Local authorities are on the hunt for a Columbus suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man Thursday at the Frederick Douglass Apartments in Phenix City, Alabama.

Phenix City police said Praather Raemel Hiley of Columbus is wanted in the death of Derante Person, who died from multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Officers found Person wounded when they were called at 3:58 p.m. to 1500 11th Ave., and got a murder warrant for Hiley’s arrest after identifying the suspect, investigators said.

Police in a news release said Hiley, 23, is considered “armed and dangerous,” and anyone in contact with him should call 911 right away.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to contact Lt. Rob Isabel at 334-448-2825 or Investigator Deon San Nicolas at 334-448-2839.