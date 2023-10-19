Police seek commercial burglary suspect

Oct. 18—Bakersfield police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a commercial burglary on the morning of Oct. 11 at the Advance Auto Parts at 2411 F St.

A news release Wednesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the woman was with others who forced their way into the store at 6 a.m. and stole merchandise.

It described her at a Hispanic woman 30 to 40 years of age standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective S. Glenn at 661-326-3554 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.