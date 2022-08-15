Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in an Aug. 7 shooting in east Lubbock that left one person dead.

The search continues following the arrest of one suspect at 3:41 p.m. Aug. 12 in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd, according to a police news release. The now 17-year-old suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center without incident.

Lubbock police received a call for service for shots fired to the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Officers responded, and found Lloyd with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.

Police investigating east Lubbock deadly shooting

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined that Lloyd and an additional victim were in the area on the street when shots were fired from an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd.

Lloyd was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident, suspect, or dark colored vehicle involved is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek deadly suspect in deadly east Lubbock shooting