Police seek driver after cyclist injured in hit-and-run accident in Cary

Police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist in Cary and fled the scene on Tuesday evening.

The Cary Police Department is seeking help in identifying the driver involved in the incident. Police are investigating the incident as a felony hit and run. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Police say the vehicle that hit the cyclist is a white or cream-colored SUV that may be a GMC Acadia or Chevy Traverse, police said in a news release.

A male cyclist was traveling westbound on East Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park at about 7:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck him. The cyclist was hit by the SUV’s passenger side mirror and knocked to the ground.

Individuals with information about the incident are asked to contact Lt. Bryant Brame at (919) 469-4338.

The incident comes shortly after Matthew Simpson, a Durham cyclist, died from his injuries on July 14 after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Guess Road, The News & Observer previously reported. Police announced an arrest warrant for the involved driver but have not made any arrests, as of Wednesday.