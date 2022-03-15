Police seek driver in deadly Valdosta hit-and-run

Mar. 15—VALDOSTA — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night and Valdosta police want the public's help in finding the perpetrator.

At about 9 p.m., March 11, police responded to the 1800 block of Marion Street after callers to E911 reported two people had been hit by a car, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found a woman with severe injuries and a 2-year-old child with minor injuries, the statement said.

The police provided first aid until EMTs arrived; both victims were taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Witnesses said the pair were walking south on Marion Street when a small dark vehicle traveling north hit them and did not stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash identified the woman as Shantana Daniels Arnold, 34.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle that was involved in this hit-and-run accident. The vehicle is described as a small dark vehicle with possible damage to the front end. Please help us find the offender in this case and hold them accountable for their actions," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about this incident should cal1 911 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.