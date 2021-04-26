Police seek driver in Enfield incident

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 26—ENFIELD — State police are asking for help identifying a driver they say nearly struck a trooper and several pedestrians as he fled from police last month.

According to state police, the unidentified man was found asleep in his car in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Elm Street on March 15. He was driving a model year 2000 to 2003 white Nissan Maxima with damage to its passenger-side rear bumper, state police said.

The incident began around noon that day when someone flagged down an off-duty trooper to tell him about a man in a car nearby who was slumped over the steering wheel, state police said.

After putting on clothing that identified him as a trooper and his body camera, the trooper approached the vehicle and woke the man, who rolled down his window, state police said.

The trooper observed signs of illicit drug use and asked the man to step out of his vehicle. Instead, the man sped off, driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The man nearly struck the trooper and several shoppers, state police said.

The trooper attempted to follow the vehicle, but stopped when the driver drove the wrong way down a divided street.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call state police Troop C at 860-896-3200.

Recommended Stories

  • Man who died in Durham County jail was 35 years old, Sheriff’s Office says

    The man died despite efforts by detention staff, medical staff and EMS to save his life, the sheriff’s office says.

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • Four minors robbed 82-year-old woman before car chase, Richland County deputies say

    A 16-year-old and three 14-year-olds robbed a Columbia woman at gunpoint before leading law enforcement on a chase, the sheriff’s department said.

  • 'My Octopus Teacher' wins the Oscar for best documentary

    NEW YORK (AP) — “My Octopus Teacher,” the tale of an eight-limbed creature and her human companion, has won the Oscar for best documentary. Ten years in the making, “My Octopus Teacher” began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusk while free-diving near Cape Town. The lifespan of a female octopus of the kind Foster met extends to only about 18 months.

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of fake Covid ‘miracle cure’

    Father and sons allegedly sold ‘tens of thousands’ of bottles of a bleach solution through a ‘non-religious’ church

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Biden news - live: President pledges aid for Covid-stricken India in call with PM Modi

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • Larry Kudlow mocked for claiming Biden will insist on ‘plant-based beer’ amid false attacks on climate policy

    Twitter users ridicule host, warning ‘this could be the end of beef-based beer forever’

  • State of the Union 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • What is electoral college and what are the pros and cons of the voting system?

    Democrats are calling to abolish the system, which has delivered the presidency to two Republicans in recent memory who did not win the popular vote

  • What is the difference between a State of the Union and joint address?

    Socially distanced speech will come on eve of 100 days of being in office

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs