Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

May 21—Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a white SUV that struck a 41-year-old woman leaving her dead.

The accident happened at the 2200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard near the H‑E‑B, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman's for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said that through witnesses statements authorities learned the woman was crossing the street heading south when she was struck by the truck that was traveling west. She was hit near the center median.

The driver of the GMC SUV fled the scene. Authorities don't know if the driver was a man or woman, Sandoval said.

Police will release the woman's name once her family has been notified.

The department's Accident Investigation Unit believes that the white SUV suffered damage to its front end.

Police urge anyone with information on the accident to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.