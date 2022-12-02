Police seek driver after fatal pedestrian accident in Camden

CAMDEN – Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian with a rented truck here.

The victim, identified only as a 64-year-old man, was hit around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Avenue near Broadway, according to Camden County Police Department.

He was pronounced dead several hours after being taken to a city hospital.

Investigators recovered a U-Haul pickup truck believed to have been involved in the incident.

The driver had not been located, a police spokesman said Friday.

Anyone with information on this case can call the police tip line at 856-757-7042.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

