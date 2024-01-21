Police seek driver involved in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday night.

Officers responding at 7:56 p.m. to a scene involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue found a man in the road suffering from multiple injuries, according to a news release from Lauderhill police.

Related Articles

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run left the scene before police arrived, the release said.

Traffic homicide and crime scene investigators are seeking further information. Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to immediately contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com.