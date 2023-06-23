Police seek driver who killed man in Los Angeles hit-and-run

[Source]

Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a man in North Hollywood early on Monday.

What happened: The small, light blue SUV was reportedly traveling eastbound on Sherman Way at around 1 a.m. when it struck the man, who was allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on Sherman Way, west of Bellaire Avenue. The driver then pulled into a shopping center parking lot on Sherman Way before fleeing westbound.

The aftermath: Paramedics responded but the man could not be saved. He died at the scene.

About the victim: The victim has not been identified as of Wednesday. Police described him as an Asian man between 35 and 40 years old.

What police are saying: Authorities said the SUV driver failed to stop, identify themself or render aid following the collision. They are also seeking the driver of a white minivan that pulled into the shopping center parking lot as they may be a witness.

Drivers who become involved in a collision are reminded to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves. Pedestrians, on the other hand, are reminded to exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights and cross within marked crosswalks.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to call Valley Traffic Division’s Officer Hansen at (818) 644-8255 or (818) 644-8020.

