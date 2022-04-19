Police seek driver who killed woman sleeping on Wilmington sidewalk

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over and killed a woman sleeping on the sidewalk in L.A.'s Wilmington neighborhood on Saturday.

A 65-year-old woman was sleeping on an E Street sidewalk when the driver of a white four-door GMC Envoy Denali ran off the road and jumped the curb around 1:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver abandoned the SUV on the sidewalk and got into a second car, described as a Nissan Altima. The Nissan then traveled eastbound on E Street, according to police.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the woman as Olivia Espinoza and listed her cause of death as blunt trauma of torso.

A $50,000 reward is available through the city's hit-and-run trust fund for anyone with information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact South Traffic Division, Officers Antonio Hurd or Marlo Lopez Del Haro at (323) 421-2500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS ([800] 222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.