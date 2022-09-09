Police seek to drop all charges against man involved in West Chester shooting

West Chester police announced Friday they are seeking to drop all the charges against a man who was arrested in connection with a shooting this week.

Courtney Montgomery, 33, was originally accused of forcing his way into a woman's Fountains Boulevard apartment, where police say a physical confrontation took place before the shooting. He was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Now, police say Montgomery "was the man involved in the shooting," but further investigation showed that the incident was not a home invasion.

Police responded to the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday where a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. She was taken to West Chester Hospital.

In a 911 caller said the victim and the shooter did not know each other. The caller said they tried to wrestle the gun away from him after he entered.

"We're guessing he came into the wrong building," the caller said in the recording.

Police said Friday the descriptions of Montgomery's action "were found to be inaccurate." Officials have not explained what led up to the shooting or what Montgomery's role was.

West Chester police said the incident remains under "intense investigation."

"In the interest of justice, the West Chester Police Department requested that the Butler County Prosecutor's Office drop all charges against Mr. Montgomery," the department said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police seek to drop all charges against man in West Chester shooting