Police seek evidence in shooting near Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are attempting to piece together details surrounding a shooting at a home on Fulton Street, just blocks from Bethune-Cookman University.

A FOX 35 News crew observed a woman on the ground who was distressed and screaming.

Daytona Beach Police investigate a shooting at a Fulton St. residence on Oct.19, 2023.

Daytona Beach Police investigate a shooting at a Fulton St. residence on Oct.19, 2023.

Crime scene investigators were taking pictures around the home and from a location across the street, which was blocked off by crime scene tape for about a couple of hundred feet.

No other details were immediately released.