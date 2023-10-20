Police seek evidence in shooting near Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are attempting to piece together details surrounding a shooting at a home on Fulton Street, just blocks from Bethune-Cookman University.
A FOX 35 News crew observed a woman on the ground who was distressed and screaming.
Crime scene investigators were taking pictures around the home and from a location across the street, which was blocked off by crime scene tape for about a couple of hundred feet.
No other details were immediately released.