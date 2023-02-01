Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder

BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting two men, one of whom died, at his former place of employment, prosecutors said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced late Wednesday morning that police have obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Soto, 32, in connection with the double shooting.

Cruz said Soto was a former employee of the Dollar Tree store on North Montello Street, where the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

"Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence," the DA's office said in a written statement.

Prosecutors say Luis Soto, 32, is wanted for murder in connection with a double shooting at the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street in Brockton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2022.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Soto had not been arrested. Police say there is probable cause to arrest him for murder.

"After the shooting, Soto fled the store scene and remains at large," the statement says. "His car has been located. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Soto or the Brockton shooting should contact Massachusetts State Police or Brockton Police."

Brockton police received a 911 call reporting gunshots heard inside the Dollar Tree store at 999 N. Montello St. at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, Brockton Police and emergency medical personnel located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds," the DA's office said.

Two people were shot on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St. in Brockton.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where one of the men died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified by prosecutors as Dongbin Pyon, 38, of East Boston.

On Tuesday afternoon, WCVB's Sky5 showed investigators cordoning off part of the area outside the store with yellow police tape, and both local and State Police vehicles were outside.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Brockton and State Police had a house surrounded on Mellen Street and there was a State Police helicopter overhead, according to an Enterprise photographer who was at the scene. A Brockton fire engine was staged nearby on North Main Street, along with a Brewster ambulance.

Story continues

Brockton property records show that 56 Mellen St. is owned by a Luis A. Soto.

Brockton and State police have a house surrounded on Mellen Street in Brockton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, hours after a fatal shooting at a nearby Dollar Tree store on North Montello Street.

It also appeared that a handful of people were evacuated from the vicinity of the house that was surrounded on Mellen Street to a school bus on North Main Street. Police holding shields and with their guns drawn could be seen escorting several people, walking backwards away from the house that was surrounded.

And the city made a reverse-911 call at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday urging those nearby to stay indoors.

mage: Shooting Brockton and State police have a house surrounded on Mellen Street in Brockton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo: Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise )

"Due to police activity in the area, avoid the areas of Mellen Street from North Montello to North Main Street," the recorded message said. "Residents in the area are requested to stay indoors until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation."

A few hours later, the city lifted the shelter-in-place order. At 7:14 p.m., the city made a follow-up reverse-911 call saying it was OK to go back to normal in that area.

Two people were injured Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said.

The shooting is being investigated by Brockton police, the Plymouth County DA's office and the Massachusetts State Police.

With reporting by WCVB

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton Dollar Tree shooting: Police seek former employee for murder