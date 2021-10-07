Police seek four suspects in Bronx stabbing

Four assailants pounced on a man, stabbing him in the chest, in a wild caught-on-video fight in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

Video released by the NYPD shows the 54-year-old victim stagger down a stoop near Townsend Ave. and E. 172nd St. in Mount Eden on Sept. 10, surrounded by the four suspects.

One of the men attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing him in the left side of his chest, but he was able to grab the bloodied weapon. Surveillance footage shows the victim then drop the knife on the ground, as one of the suspects vaults a railing to flee.

Medics took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesman couldn’t say Wednesday what led to the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.