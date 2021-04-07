Police seek fourth suspect in Cumberland Mall shootout

Apr. 7—The Cobb County Police Department is searching for a fourth suspect involved in the March 23 shootout at Cumberland Mall. A warrant filed by police accuses Michael Golden of Chicago of shooting at four people and striking three of them, including a 6-year-old boy. According to the warrant, Golden was identified after leaving his phone at the scene of the crime.

Golden is wanted on four felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder.

Police identified Golden by a cell phone which he dropped at the scene and through social media searches. The phone's data was obtained by police though executing a search warrant, the warrant for Golden's arrest says.

Police say Golden jumped out of a moving green Dodge Durango Hellcat, shooting at others before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene.

Of the four people Golden is accused of shooting at, three are other suspects that have been arrested in connection with the shooting — one is the six-year-old.

The child was hit by a single shot while he was exiting a parked vehicle, "causing him to fall to the ground," the warrant says. "The juvenile victim then had to crawl away to prevent being struck by additional rounds."

The warrant does not say if the child was with the other victims or simply a bystander.

Jokava Harris, 19, of Fairburn; Desean Powell, 19, of Atlanta; and Karanji Reese, 18, of Atlanta have been arrested on gun and drug charges, the MDJ previously reported. After the shooting, police found guns and drugs in the car that the three men were in.

According to the warrant for Golden's arrest, Harris was struck once in the foot and shot back at Golden. Harris was charged with reckless conduct for firing toward several people at the mall while aiming for Golden's car.

Powell was hit in the back by a single round, the warrant says. Reese ducked between vehicles and was not hit.