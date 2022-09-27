Police seek Galesburg man for stealing car, Nintendo Switch from ex-wife's house

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle, cash, and items from his ex-wife, according to a police report.

Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Second Street at 1:50 p.m. Friday, where the victim explained that her ex-husband had not lived with her for over a year. On Thursday she asked him to take care of their mutual children, leaving at about 1:30 p.m. Upon her arrival home at 1:30 p.m. Friday, he was gone. She discovered her locked bedroom door had been kicked in and multiple items were gone, including her gold, 2001 Ford Taurus. Among the items taken were $300 in cash, a Nintendo Switch game console, a bluetooth speaker, electronic dartboard, and an air compressor.

While at the scene, officers spoke to the suspect by phone, who told them he would immediately return the items. Officers waited, but the man did not arrive.

The man, 42, has been placed on the pending arrests list for residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, and criminal damage to property under $500.

