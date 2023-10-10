Police seek 'The Gambler' in N. York County: Got away with $4K fake winning ticket

An individual got away with $4,000 after presenting a fake winning gambling ticket to a store clerk in northern York County, according to Carroll Township Police.

It happened around 8:57 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Dillsburg Tobacco Outlet along Route 15.

The male, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with "Bad A-- Breakfast Baltimore MD" on the back, gave the clerk a fake ticket from a gambling machine with winnings valued at $4,000, the release states. He was given the money.

Police are asking the public for help with identifying the individual, who appeared to be wearing a wig with long dark hair and gloves with the fingers exposed, the release states.

Anyone with information may contact Carroll Township Police through CRIMEWATCH.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Gambler gets away with $4,000 on fake ticket: Carroll Township Police