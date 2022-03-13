Police seek gunman who fatally shot man walking his dog; security camera captures incident

Police on Sunday were continuing their search for a gunman who fatally shot a 52-year-old man who was walking his dog over the weekend in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The victim was struck by gunfire near South Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street around 5 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was identified as Marcos Sandoval, according to Los Angeles coroner's records.

Footage from a neighbor's home security camera that was later broadcast on local TV stations captured the incident.

Footage shows a dark-colored sedan slowly driving through the intersection before stopping. The camera is out of range but partially shows the driver stepping out and interacting with Sandoval. One shot is heard and Sandoval's dog can be seen running away. A second shot can be heard before the driver flees.

Paramedics found Sandoval dead on the sidewalk, authorities said.

LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said Sunday that the case remains under investigation. No further details were available.

One of Sandoval's daughters, who declined to be named, told KCAL-TV Channel 9 that her father's dog, Little Torro, ran back home to alert the family.

"He started barking at my sister's window, the back, and my sister went out to look for [Sandoval] and couldn't find him," she said. "That's when she called me."

A resident in the neighborhood told KNBC-TV Channel 4 she was awoken by the incident before the two shots were fired.

"I woke up to two men, what sounded like an argument," she said. "Not yelling but loudly talking, which I thought was unusual. [It's a] super-quiet neighborhood."

By Saturday evening, Sandoval's family set flowers and candles and prayed outside their home to honor their father. A note read "Descanza En Paz Papá." Others stopped by to pay their respects and leave flower bouquets.

Sandoval's daughter said her father made a living as a painter and had no enemies.

"He would always put me and my sister first, before anyone," she told KABC-TV Channel 7. "And it's just not fair that they just took him away from us like that."

