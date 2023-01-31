Police seek gunman after man fatally shot outside Riviera Beach convenience store

RIVIERA BEACH — City police are searching for the person who shot a man to death outside a convenience store Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the fatal shooting shortly after 3 p.m. at the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway, north of Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach police spokesperson Brittany Collins said.

They pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim, nor did they release any details about people they would like to question in the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. They had not made any arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Check back to www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

Maya Washburn is a reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Riviera Beach police investigate fatal shooting outside convenience store