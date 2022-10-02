Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered

Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman.

Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

