Police seek help to find 13-year-old reported missing in Olathe on Tuesday

Olathe police were asking the public for help Tuesday to locate a 13-year-old girl reported as a missing and endangered runaway.

The teenager, Autumn Fraser, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking in the 1600 block of East Elm Terrace, according to police. She is considered endangered because of her age, police said.

Fraser is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 170 pounds, according to police. She was wearing a black coat, a green sweater with a floral pattern, light-colored blue jeans and black-and-white shoes when she was last seen.

Police said she also was wearing prescription eyeglasses.

Police were asking anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.