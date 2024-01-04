Police seek help to find 24-year-old woman reported missing in Olathe on Wednesday

Police were asking the public for help Wednesday to find a woman reported missing and endangered in Olathe.

Ameera Harb, 24, was last seen on foot at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Monroe Street, according to police. She is believed to be endangered due to a medical diagnosis, police said.

Harb is described as 5-foot-8 and approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

Police said Harb was wearing a green coat and jeans, and was carrying a denim purse.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Harb’s whereabouts to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.