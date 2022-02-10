Police seek help to find 4-year-old Independence girl reported missing Wednesday night

Independence police are seeking help from the public with locating a missing 4-year-old reported missing Wednesday night.

Raylanna J. Shepherd was last seen leaving the 900 block of South Logan Avenue in a white Buick LeSabre, Independence police said in a statement. Police are searching for information concerning the whereabouts of Shepherd and the vehicle she was seen in.

Shepherd was wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes when she was reported missing, police said. The sedan sought by police has Texas temporary license plates: 35847R1

Police are asking anyone who sees Shepherd or the vehicle to dial 911 or contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.