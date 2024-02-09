Police seek help to find 74-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Lee’s Summit

Police were asking for help Thursday to locate a 74-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from Lee’s Summit on Thursday.

The missing and endangered man, Michael J. Mercer, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Northeast Tudor Road and Northeast Bronco Crossing, according to a bulletin from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police said Mercer was on foot when he was last seen and had been very confused on Thursday.

Mercer is described as a white man, 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a hat, a navy coat, green slacks and suede shoes, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Mercer’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.