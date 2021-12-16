Police seek help to find 87-year-old man missing from Kansas City area

A statewide alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning from Lake Tapawingo.

Richard Arnold was last seen around 8 a.m. and is believed to possibly be driving his gray sedan somewhere in the Kansas City area. He suffers from dementia and has been known to become confused after driving away from his residence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Arnold is described by police as a white male, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2002 Mazda 626 with a Missouri license plate: LD5Y7M.

Arnold has been lost before and later found in various places in the Kansas City area, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information of Arnold’s whereabouts to call 911 or call the Lake Tapawingo Police Department at 816-729-7266.