Police seek help to find autistic Johnson County man missing since Tuesday afternoon

Bill Lukitsch
The Prairie Village Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 22-year-old man with autism who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Thomas McGuire was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of West 86th Terrace and Nall Avenue, the department said in a news release. His cellphone was electronically tracked to the area of West 87th and Glenwood streets in Overland Park around 7 p.m.

Police say McGuire is mostly nonverbal and “may react physically to a stranger.”

McGuire, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs roughly 220 pounds, was wearing a NASA shirt and black sweatpants when he went missing.

Police are asking anyone with information of McGuire’s whereabouts to contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or call 911.

