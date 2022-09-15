Police seek help finding a 16-year-old Raytown girl missing for nearly a week

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old Raytown girl who has been missing for almost a week, police said on Facebook.

Daniya Allen was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of 73rd Street, which is near Cave Springs Park, in Raytown.

The teen, who is a possible runaway, has been in contact with family and is not considered to be in danger, a spokesman for the Raytown Police Department said Thursday morning.

Police are looking to find her and asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or 911.

Daniya is described as a Black female, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. A description of the clothes she was wearing was not available.