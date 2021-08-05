Police seek help finding 34-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman reported missing

Kansas City, Kansas police are asking the public for help finding a 34-year-old woman missing since Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Keyonna Brown was last seen sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 73rd Terrace, Officer Marsheé London, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement. Brown has a developmental disability and a condition that requires medication, London said.

Police were not sure what she was wearing when she went missing. But Brown had a red backpack at the time, according to police.

The department is asking anyone with any knowledge of Brown’s whereabouts to call 913-596-3000 or dial 911.