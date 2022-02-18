Police seek help in finding man who smashed windows of Longmont Emergency Unit ambulance

Feb. 18—Longmont police are seeking the public's help in finding a man suspected of smashing the windows of an ambulance early Tuesday morning.

A security camera at Longmont Emergency Unit headquarters in the 600 block of 17th Avenue captured a man knocking on the window of the building at 5 a.m. Tuesday, said Armando Trujillo, deputy chief with the unit.

"We didn't have anyone there because we are an all-volunteer unit," he said. "He got upset, and he smashed all of our windows and stole just the front (license) plate."

Robin Ericson, spokesperson for the Longmont Public Safety Department, said the man used an unknown object to damage the ambulance.

The damaged ambulance is the only one that LEU has, Trujillo said. Volunteers now have to use pickup trucks to haul equipment during their medical standbys.

LEU, which was organized in 1956, works closely with and assists local public safety departments. Its volunteers specialize in first aid, extrication, dive rescue, swift water rescue, and surface ice rescue.

The unit planned to retire the ambulance soon and is hoping an ambulance company will be able to donate a used vehicle.

"We don't have the money to replace the windows," Trujillo said.

The unit is also accepting donations to purchase a new ambulance. Donations can be made at bit.ly/3rWEssc.

Longmont police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact officer Michael Carter at 303-774-4300, ext. 3160, or call 303-651-8501 and reference report #22-1240.