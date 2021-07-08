Police seek help finding man missing from McCandless

Jul. 8—McCandless police are seeking help to find a man last seen July 6.

Michael Homison, 40, told his family that he was planning to walk to New York, according to police.

He does not have his cell phone or car.

Homison is described as having a thin build and stands about 5'11" tall.

It was unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen in the area of the Home 2 Suites along Duncan Avenue.

John Bojarski, the public information officer for McCandless, said no other information is being released at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McCandless police by calling 911.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .