Police seek help finding men connected to shootings

Dec. 29—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men in connection with two recent shooting incidents.

Kelvin Spivey, 21, 5'7" tall and weighing 155 pounds, is is being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue, a Valdosta Police Department Facebook posting said.

Chadaine Thomas, 22, 6' tall and weighing 160 pounds, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, the posting said.

Both men are Valdosta residents and caution is urged, police said. Anyone with information about these two should not approach them and instead call 911.

Both men are wanted but have not been arrested. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.