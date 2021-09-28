Police seek help finding missing man

Sep. 28—Glynn County police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and other health problems.

Lawrence Thall, 77, was last seen at his residence in the Hidden Harbor community on Sept. 19, police said. He is a White man with blue eyes and grayish-white hair. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175.

Police said Thall "has been diagnosed with dementia and multiple health issues."

Police were called Sunday to the Hidden Harbor community for a report of a missing person. Police learned Thall was last seen at his residence a week earlier. Thall's vehicle and his personal belongings were located at the residence. Thall may be without needed medicines. His mode of travel is unknown.

He has been listed as a missing adult with the GCIC/NCIC system, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Thall's whereabouts is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645.