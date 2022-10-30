Police seek help finding missing Oradell man

Oradell Police are requesting assistance in locating an Oradell resident.

Carl Molnar, 68, has not been seen since Oct. 26. At that time, he was walking westbound on Oradell Avenue.

His residence is listed as being on Kinderkamack Road.

Police provided no further information.

Please reach out to the Oradell Police Department with any information at (201) 261-0200.

