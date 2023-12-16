The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after an armed robbery early Saturday in central Lubbock.

According to LPD, police were called to the 2600 block of Avenue Q at 5:21 a.m. Saturday for reports of an armed robbery.

Lubbock Police are asking the public to identify the individual in connection to a robbery in central Lubbock on Dec. 16.

Two men wearing black face masks entered a business at this location and discharged a firearm before pointing it at the victim and demanding money.

Lubbock Police are asking the public to identify the individual in connection to a robbery in central Lubbock on Dec. 16.

The robbers fled the scene in what appears to be a light-colored long-bed pick-up truck.

Lubbock Police are asking the public to identify the vehicle in connection to a robbery in central Lubbock on Dec. 16.

Police encourage anyone with information about this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek help finding pair behind central Lubbock armed robbery