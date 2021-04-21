Police Seek Help in Finding Robber Who Punched Asian Man in Cincinnati

Ryan General
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect of the robbery and assault of an Asian American man in Pendleton, an incident that officials said on Monday is not racially motivated.

The 30-year-old victim was walking across the 1400 block of Sycamore Street at around 5 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the still unidentified suspect, Fox19 reported.

The suspect started punching the back of the man's head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then took his victim's belongings and fled the scene in a light blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a possible Ohio temporary license plate, according to the police.

The police noted in a statement on Monday that the victim was targeted for reasons other than his race.

“There is absolutely no indication that this victim’s race or ethnicity played a role in this incident,” police said.

The authorities did not say what was taken from the victim, The Enquirer reported.

Pendleton Parlor, an ice cream shop that captured and shared the video of the attack via Facebook, announced that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.



“Please help us identify this man,” the post read. “This happened on the corner of Sycamore and 13th st (yesterday around 5:10pm) right outside of Ziegler Park. The ice cream parlor will give $1,000 for information that leads to the identity and arrest of this guy (and free ice cream for the summer). The neighborhood is taking this seriously."

The authorities described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with dark hair, around 6 feet in height and weighing around 200 pounds. He was "wearing blue jeans, long dark color sleeve shirt, gray/red/white gym shoes."

The ice cream shop’s Facebook page later shared an image of the suspect in addition to more information about him.



"This is the best picture we found of the attacker," the caption read. "Please personal message us if you can help identify this man. The incident happened last WED the 14th around 510pm. He left in a 2010 Nissan Maxima - light grey or light blue - temporary plate number - m268985."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cincinnati police at 513-352-3511 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Feature Image via Pendleton Parlor

