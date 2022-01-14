Police seek help finding second burglary suspect

Wichita Falls Police say they are now looking for two suspects involved in recent vehicle burglaries.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Detectives recently discovered on a surveillance video that they are looking for a second vehicle burglary suspect. Eipper said they were originally looking for a lone burglar but found another on a second video. Eipper said there were two people working together burglarizing vehicles.

The second suspect was captured on video checking the doors on two vehicles around Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane.

If you have any information about these burglary suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WF police non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

According to a previous Times Record News report, police released information on Tuesday asking the public for information on a burglary suspect seen burglarizing unlocked vehicles.

