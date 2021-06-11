Police seek help in finding shooter in West St. Paul homicide

West St. Paul police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday, but law enforcement officials are still looking for the shooter and any additional information about the incident, a West St. Paul news release said.

Officers arrived at Thompson County Park about 9 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported shots fired. They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Two people have been booked in connection with the shooting. Cartrell Nay-Shawn Turner, 22, of Maplewood, was booked on probable cause of possession of a pistol without a permit Thursday.

Asiani Rachell Nelson, 20, of Champlin, was booked on probable cause of aiding an offender or accomplice after the fact. Both are being held in the Dakota County jail.

West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said the shooting happened at a park gathering attended by about 20 people. Most fled and several others haven't cooperated with police, the release said.

"We know people know what happened but they're just not coming forward for whatever reason," Sturgeon said. "We need assistance."

The shooting appeared to be targeted, the release said, and there's no reason to believe the public is in danger. West St. Paul police continue to investigate with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the South St. Paul police department and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

