Police seek help finding shooting suspect

Jun. 14—VALDOSTA — Police want the public's help in locating a suspect in a May shooting.

At 2:43 p.m., May 26, police responded to the 700 block of West Gordon Street after a 23-year-old woman called 911 to report that she had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

When the officers located the vehicle, they observed several bullet holes in the victim's vehicle as well as an injury to her torso. Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

Detectives began to interview a passenger in the vehicle, also a 23-year-old woman, and determined the shooting had occurred in the 800 block of West Mary Street; a vehicle pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and an occupant inside the offender's vehicle began shooting at them. The witness provided a detailed description of the vehicle.

Detectives determined the victim had been arguing with a female, later identified as a 24-year-old woman, police said. Officers and detectives went to the woman's residence, where they found a vehicle matching the description provided by the witness. The woman was not located.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located evidence that connected the 24-year-old woman to the shooting.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Chantel Wade, 24, of Valdosta on charges of two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of reckless conduct, police said.

The Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau is seeking the public's assistance in locating Wade.

Police ask anyone who knows her location to contact 911, the Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

"We are seeking the public's assistance in locating this offender. With no regard for anyone's safety, to include children who were playing outside, the offender not only shot the victim but put numerous lives in danger," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement, adding anyone helping the suspect would be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.