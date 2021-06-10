Police seek help finding Vancouver man missing since May 12

Jun. 10—The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who's been missing from the area since May 12.

Brandon Majors, 35, of Vancouver was believed to be last seen in the 4500 block of St. Johns Road, St. Johns and Fourth Plain Boulevard, and the 2900 block of Southeast 164th Avenue. He was associated with a dark blue Mercedes with black rims, as well as a gray BMW X5, on the day he went missing, according to a police department news release.

"While some of the circumstances to Majors' disappearance are unknown at this time, it is unusual he has not been heard from or seen since," the news release states.

Majors is described as a white male, standing 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black Nike pants and black Nike Slides, and he used a black bandana as a face covering, according to police.

Police are seeking information about Majors' whereabouts and who he was last seen with.

Anyone who may have captured Majors on surveillance cameras or the associated vehicles where he was last seen, or has information about his disappearance, should contact Detective Jensen at 360-487-7446 or david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us or Detective Ripp at 360-487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.