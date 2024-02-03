Police seek help to identify 4 suspects in Scranton

Jalen Rhodes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking to identify four individuals after a burglary in Lackawanna County.

Scranton Police Department said they need help identifying four people wanted for questioning in relation to a burglary/theft that occurred at the Valley Market on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue on December 2, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Detective Barrett at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip online.

