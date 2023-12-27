Police seek help to identify Great Falls crash victim

The Great Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the victim of a motorcycle crash who was hospitalized last Friday.

The unidentified man was allegedly intentionally struck by a truck in an alley around the 1100 block of 5th Ave. South on the evening of Dec. 22, and one man was arrested on suspicion of three felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Tattoo of an unidentified man involved in a crash in an alley of the 1100 block of 5th Ave. South on Friday, Dec. 22.

The man now hospitalized has a light skin tone, hazel eyes, medium length brown hair, a thin and short mustache with a small amount of brown chin hair, according to police. He is about 5-foot-7 to 5-9 in height and 160 pounds, and estimated to be in his 20s, though he may be anywhere from his late teens to early 30s, according to GFPD.

The man has distinctive tattoos, including the initials “SL” on his right forearm, a set of lips biting a marijuana leaf on the left shin and a left forearm tattoo of a faint crown in green and red ink.

If you have any information on the unidentified man, GFPD asks you to call Det. Will Fleming at 406-455-8519.

Deshaun Michael Miller, 18, has been charged with three felonies for allegedly intentionally hitting the man, who was on a motorcycle, with a truck.

Miller and a family member were working on the dirt bike last Friday and believed that it had been stolen when he allegedly chased after the man in a truck and caused the collision. As of the latest update on Tuesday, the man was in the hospital being kept alive by life support.

