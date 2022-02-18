Police seek help identifying I-75 shooter; trucker in stable condition; trucker's dog safe

Feb. 17—The Cobb County Police Department said Thursday the trucker who was shot while driving on Interstate 75 in north Cobb Wednesday is in stable condition.

Police identified the trucker as Jason Matton, 42, of Somerset, Massachusetts. Matton's dog was also in the truck and is safe, police said.

Investigators are seeking tips to identify the shooter, believed to be another motorist who drove off after shooting Matton. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (770) 499-3987 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

The shooting shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 for nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded at about 12:41 p.m. and found Matton inside his tractor-trailer with several gunshot wounds. The truck was stopped and blocking the roadway just north of the Hickory Grove Road overpass.

Matton was conscious and alert, police said, but seriously injured. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is now in stable condition. The Georgia Department of Transportation said around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that all lanes had been cleared.

Matton was traveling with his dog, Suzy, who went missing during the incident, police said.

"A good Samaritan contacted Cobb County Police this morning after locating Suzy, who is safe and doing well. The Good Samaritan has agreed to keep Suzy until Mr. Matton can make arrangements to get her," police said.